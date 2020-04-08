Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 08, 2020

| Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 08, 2020

₹896 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

880

865

913

925

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹880 levels

₹641 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

630

620

653

665

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹630 levels

₹181 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

173

185

189

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock ITC moves above ₹185 levels

₹73 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

70

66

75

79

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹75 levels

₹1206 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1190

1170

1220

1240

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in declines while retaining a stop-loss at ₹1,190 levels

₹186 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

170

195

205

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI advances above ₹195 levels

₹1775 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1750

1725

1800

1825

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹1,800 levels

8875 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8750

8650

9000

9100

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 8,750 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 08, 2020
technical analysis
stocks and shares
