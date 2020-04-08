Day Trading Guide for April 08, 2020

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
₹896 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
880
865
913
|
925
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹880 levels
₹641 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
630
620
653
|
665
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹630 levels
₹181 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
173
185
|
189
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock ITC moves above ₹185 levels
₹73 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
70
66
75
|
79
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹75 levels
₹1206 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1190
1170
1220
|
1240
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in declines while retaining a stop-loss at ₹1,190 levels
₹186 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
170
195
|
205
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI advances above ₹195 levels
₹1775 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1750
1725
1800
|
1825
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹1,800 levels
8875 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8750
8650
9000
|
9100
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 8,750 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
