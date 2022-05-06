Day Trading Guide for May 6, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1353 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1330 1290 1360 1390 Near-term view negative. Go short now and at 1355. Stop-loss can be placed at 1375 ₹1585 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1550 1530 1595 1630 Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1610 if the stock reverses lower from 1595 ₹262 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 259 256 265 271 Can go either way from here. Go long with a stop-loss at 263 only if the stock breaks above 265. ₹165 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 163 158 169 172 Can move up within the range. Initiate frehs long positions now with a stop-loss at 161. ₹2641 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2600 2560 2690 2735 Go short now and then accumulate on a rise at 2675. Stop-loss can be placed at 2710. ₹480 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 476 468 488 493 Make use of rallies and go short at 483 and accumulate at 486. Keep the stop-loss at 491 ₹3513 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3480 3440 3535 3560 Immediate outlook is unclear. Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock 16681 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16550 16400 16840 16980 View is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 16820. Keep the stop-loss at 16870. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.