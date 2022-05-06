hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 6, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 05, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1353 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1290

1360

1390

Near-term view negative. Go short now and at 1355. Stop-loss can be placed at 1375

₹1585 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1530

1595

1630

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1610 if the stock reverses lower from 1595

₹262 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

259

256

265

271

Can go either way from here. Go long with a stop-loss at 263 only if the stock breaks above 265.

₹165 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

158

169

172

Can move up within the range. Initiate frehs long positions now with a stop-loss at 161.

₹2641 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2560

2690

2735

Go short now and then accumulate on a rise at 2675. Stop-loss can be placed at 2710.

₹480 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

476

468

488

493

Make use of rallies and go short at 483 and accumulate at 486. Keep the stop-loss at 491

₹3513 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3480

3440

3535

3560

Immediate outlook is unclear. Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock

16681 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16550

16400

16840

16980

View is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 16820. Keep the stop-loss at 16870.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 06, 2022
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you