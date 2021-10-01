Day Trading Guide for October 1, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1593 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1580
1560
1610
|
1635
Stuck in a narrow and the outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.
₹1679 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1590
1700
|
1720
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on rallies at 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1710
₹236 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
230
227
240
|
243
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 242. Accumulate shorts on rallies at 239.
₹144 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
140
146
|
149
Go long with a stop-loss at 145 only if the stock breaks below the immediate support at 143.
₹2511 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2475
2530
|
2560
Hovers above a support. Go short only if RIL breaks below 2500. Keep the stop-loss at 2535
₹453 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
449
440
456
|
460
Support ahead. Go long if SBI reverses higher from 449. Stop-loss can be placed at 443.
₹3779 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3750
3700
3805
|
3880
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 3785 only if the stock breaks above 3805.
17611 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17600
17510
17700
|
17800
Bias is negative. Go short if the contract breaks below 17600. Keep the stop-loss at 17630
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
