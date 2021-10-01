Day Trading Guide for October 1, 2021

Day trading guide

₹1593 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1560

1610

1635

Stuck in a narrow and the outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.

₹1679 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1645

1590

1700

1720

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on rallies at 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1710

₹236 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

230

227

240

243

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 242. Accumulate shorts on rallies at 239.

₹144 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

143

140

146

149

Go long with a stop-loss at 145 only if the stock breaks below the immediate support at 143.

₹2511 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2475

2530

2560

Hovers above a support. Go short only if RIL breaks below 2500. Keep the stop-loss at 2535

₹453 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

449

440

456

460

Support ahead. Go long if SBI reverses higher from 449. Stop-loss can be placed at 443.

₹3779 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3750

3700

3805

3880

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 3785 only if the stock breaks above 3805.

17611 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17600

17510

17700

17800

Bias is negative. Go short if the contract breaks below 17600. Keep the stop-loss at 17630

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

