Day Trading Guide for October 9, 2020

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
₹1191 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1175
1160
1205
|
1220
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,175
₹1094 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1080
1065
1106
|
1120
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of declines below ₹1,080 levels
₹167 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
162
170
|
173
Make use of intra-day rallies to sell the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹170 levels
₹68 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
66
63
71
|
73
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹66 levels
₹2238 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2220
2200
2260
|
2280
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹2,260 levels
₹191 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
178
197
|
203
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹197 levels
₹2824 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2800
2770
2850
|
2880
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,800 levels
11831 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11775
11720
11875
|
11925
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 11,875 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Built to a plan, this midsize motorcycle tries to deliver more features, bang for the buck, and packs as much ...
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
₹1191 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012051220 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels. The stock jumped 4.8 per ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
A tribute to Eddie Van Halen whose raw punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs stood gloriously up to the ravages of ...
A controversial member of spiritual guru Rajneesh’s commune, Ma Anand Sheela opens up about her past in a new ...
An Indian single malt whisky has been judged the third best in the world. Here’s why
A writ petition in the Supreme Court argues that animals have legal entitlements. A look at the Constitution ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...