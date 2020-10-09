Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 9, 2020

| Updated on October 08, 2020 Published on October 09, 2020

₹1191 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1175

1160

1205

1220

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,175

₹1094 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1080

1065

1106

1120

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of declines below ₹1,080 levels

₹167 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

162

170

173

Make use of intra-day rallies to sell the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹170 levels

₹68 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

66

63

71

73

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹66 levels

₹2238 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2220

2200

2260

2280

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹2,260 levels

₹191 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

178

197

203

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹197 levels

₹2824 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2800

2770

2850

2880

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,800 levels

11831 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11775

11720

11875

11925

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 11,875 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
