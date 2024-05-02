₹1517 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1485

1530

1550

Buy if the stock breaks out of 1530; stop-loss at 1510.

₹1421 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1385

1445

1480

Short this scrip if it slips below 1415; stop-loss at 1445.

₹435 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

435

428

442

450

Stock is at a support; go long with stop-loss at 428.

₹282 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

280

275

285

300

Go long if the stock breaks out of 285; stop-loss at 275.

₹2931 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2890

2830

2975

3000

The stock is moving across a sideways trend; stay out.

₹825 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

800

780

835

850

Buy when the stock dips to 800; place stop-loss at 775.

₹3822 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

3750

3900

4000

Consider fresh longs above 3900; stop-loss at 3860.

22708 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22600

22500

22750

22950

Buy now and on a dip to 22600; stop-loss at 22500.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   