₹1517 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1485
1530
1550
Buy if the stock breaks out of 1530; stop-loss at 1510.
₹1421 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1385
1445
1480
Short this scrip if it slips below 1415; stop-loss at 1445.
₹435 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
435
428
442
450
Stock is at a support; go long with stop-loss at 428.
₹282 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
280
275
285
300
Go long if the stock breaks out of 285; stop-loss at 275.
₹2931 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2890
2830
2975
3000
The stock is moving across a sideways trend; stay out.
₹825 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
800
780
835
850
Buy when the stock dips to 800; place stop-loss at 775.
₹3822 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3800
3750
3900
4000
Consider fresh longs above 3900; stop-loss at 3860.
22708 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22600
22500
22750
22950
Buy now and on a dip to 22600; stop-loss at 22500.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
