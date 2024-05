Prime Mutual Funds Database has recently released its monthly tracker of mutual funds for April. Fund houses made notable new stock entries by subscribing to the initial public offerings (IPOs) of companies such as Bharti Hexacom and JNK India. On the other hand, there were complete withdrawals from stocks like Brightcom Group. NSE has suspended trading of Brightcom shares starting June 14, 2024. Here are some charts that illustrate the changes.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit