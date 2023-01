Nifty and Nifty Bank continues to remain stuck inside a range. Nifty Bank can rise to 44,000 within the range while the Nifty remains unclear.

BL Portfolio: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/

Write to the following email ids for any queries on 1) Futures & Options (F&O) : derivatives@thehindu.co.in

2) Technical outlook on the specific stocks: techtrail@thehindu.co.in

3) Mutual Funds: mf@thehindu.co.in

4) Investments, Personal finance: blportfolio@thehindu.co.in

