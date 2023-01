Nifty and Nifty Bank have been knocked down badly. Will the Union Budget 2023 rescue the markets? How far can the Nifty and Nifty Bank index fall from here?

BL Portfolio: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/

Write to the following email ids for any queries on

1) Futures & Options (F&O) : derivatives@thehindu.co.in

2) Technical outlook on the specific stocks: techtrail@thehindu.co.in

3) Mutual Funds: mf@thehindu.co.in

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit