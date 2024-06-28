With the recent news of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) investigating Quant Mutual Fund on allegations of front-running, we take a look at the stock positions of their Mid- and Small-cap schemes, stress-test results (as of May 2024) and adjusted Net Asset Value (NAV).
