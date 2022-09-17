Who am I? September 18, 2022

Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being being talked about here.

1. My MD is a doctor with clinical experience and has been successfully spearheading my business growth for several years now, a rarity in the corporate world.

2. I am one of the oldest players in my industry and have a long history of industry leadership. My valuation has gone up more than 5 times over the last few years, still the public hold less than 5 per cent stake.

3. I continue to retain a large market share in my business in India. I have a long way to go as market penetration is low as compared to the opportunity. Hence, my valuation in excess of 100 PE may appear high but could be justified based on the opportunity size.

4. My business in India has less than 1 per cent share of the global market but could easily become 10 times in coming years. It’s sad my existing promoter pulled out at poor valuation.

5. Though my founder-promoters exited in favour of marquee investors who are currently managing my growth, they continue to litigate.

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

Last week’s winner:

Bhushan Pannaga

Last week’s answer:

ITC