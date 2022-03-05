Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 I was started in collaboration with a British company with equal representation in the board. Though Indian promoters bought majority of their stake back in 1980s, the UK company retained one member in the board till 2001 when Indian promoters bought them out completely.

2 My promoter family is highly respected for corporate governance, an attribute that worked in my favour in majority of my acquisitions. They have created enormous shareholder wealth in most of the acquisitions, a rarity in India.

3 Though my MD is from the 4th generation of the promoter family, he had built impressive credentials with IIT Madras graduation and six years with McKinsey.

4 Few years back I acquired control over a business that went to bankruptcy. Its stock price has appreciated 20 times since my acquisition, reaching a market capitalisation similar to mine.

5 My group has done several mergers and demergers. My own demerger has been successful and markets rewarded it with five times shareholder return in less than five years.

Last week’s winner: Alok Ranjan

Last week’s answer: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.