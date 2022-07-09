Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1 In spite of recent market weakness, I am still closer to all-time high valuation.

2 Though my promoter has quite a few listed companies, I have delivered one of the best shareholders’ return among them, about 20 per cent per annum CAGR over the last decade.

3 Over the last couple of years, my promoter has reduced his stake to a simple majority, while FIIs have almost doubled their stake.

4 My product ranges are wider than a typical Indian company and play an important role in many segments where India is dominant globally.

5 It has taken 70 years since inception for me to have a woman CMD. She has been helping me grow over the last 37+ years in several new businesses.

Last week’s winner: Diwakar Hegde

Last week’s answer: Borosil