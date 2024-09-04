Copper futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell off the resistance at ₹820 last week. It dropped below the support at ₹800 and closed at ₹785.35 on Tuesday.
While the inclination appears bearish, the copper futures (September) has a support at ₹774. The bears are likely to drag the price below this level to establish another downtrend.
If the support at ₹774 is breached, the contract can decline to ₹740-750, a strong base. Subsequent support is at ₹720.
But if there is a recovery from the current level, the copper futures will again face a barrier at ₹820. Only a breakout beyond this can turn the outlook positive.
If the contract crosses ₹820, it can rise to ₹840 quickly. The rally may even extend to ₹875.
Trade strategy
Since there is support ahead, fresh short positions are not recommended even though the broader bias is bearish.
Traders with high risk appetite can consider going long at ₹780 with a tight stop-loss at ₹768. When the price touches ₹800, revise the stop-loss to ₹788. Exit at ₹820.
If the support at ₹774 is breached, the above stop-loss would be hit. Participants can then consider fresh short positions with initial stop-loss at ₹786.
When the price declines to ₹760, alter the stop-loss to ₹770. Book profits at ₹750.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.