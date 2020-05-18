Cummins India (₹316.8): Sell

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock had encountered a key resistance at ₹425 in late April this year and began to decline, resuming the medium-term downtrend. Since recording a high of ₹652 in late January this year, the stock has been in a medium-term downtrend. But it registered a 52-week low at ₹281 in early April and was on a corrective rally until late April high. For the past one month, the stock has been in a short-term downtrend.
While trending down, the stock had breached its 21-day moving average last week and currently trades well below it. On Monday, the stock plunged 6.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume. This has strengthened the downtrend.
There has been an increase in daily volume over the past six trading sessions. The daily relative strength index has entered the bearish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI continues to feature in the bearish zone.
Both the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators are hovering in the negative territory indicating selling interest.
The short-term outlook is bearish for the stock. It can continue to trend downwards and reach the price targets of ₹304 and ₹297 in the upcoming trading sessions. Traders can sell the stock with a stop-loss at ₹324 levels.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
In its fourth major stake sale announcement in less than a month, Reliance Industries (RIL) has sold 1.34 per ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock had ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...