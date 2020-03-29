Stock trading call: Buy MCX

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) at current levels. The stock had encountered a key resistance at around ₹1,400 in late February and began to decline. Since then, it has been in a short-term downtrend.
It has decisively breached key supports at ₹1,200 and ₹1,100 while trending down. However, the stock found support at ₹805 on March 25 and reversed direction, triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index (RSI).
Also, it formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern in that session, which is a bullish reversal pattern.
Amid volatility, the stock jumped 10.6 per cent accompanied by above-average volume on Friday, breaching a key resistance at ₹1,000.
There has been an increase in daily volumes over the past week.
The daily RSI has entered the neutral region from the bearish zone and the weekly RSI hovers in the neutral region. The daily price rate of change indicator is recovering from the oversold territory.
Taking a contrarian stance, the short- to medium-term outlook appears to be bullish for the MCX stock.
It now tests a key resistance at ₹1,100. An emphatic break above this barrier can take the stock northwards to ₹1,150 and then to ₹1,200 over the medium term. Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹950 level.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
Top five States hit by the virus have only ₹3,552 crore of unutilised District Mineral Foundations Fund
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...