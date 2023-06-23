It is said that there is no need to wait for a season or reason to buy luxury products. It certainly rings true in the world of luxury automobiles, if one were to go by the waiting list for high-end wheels. Mercedes-Benz India is on a mission to shore up its portfolio of top-end luxury vehicles and has said that this year will be a significant launch window for the brand and fans of the 3-pointed star. The company recently announced the availability of the G 400d, bringing some respite to fans of the iconic G-Wagen, many of whom will have to wait nearly two years if they are keen on buying the more in-demand AMG G63.

Earlier this week, MB India pulled the wraps off the AMG SL 55 4MATIC+, the sibling of the SL 63 but an equally special and iconic roadster. The SL 55 has been priced at ₹2.35 crore onwards (ex-showroom), and company officials are saying that buyers will be in for a treat. MB India is also rolling out special experiences and privileges for buyers of these top-end luxury cars. The SL itself is an icon, and its lineage traces back nearly seven decades to the iconic 300SL gullwing of 1954. The new SL is the 7th Generation model and has been developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach. The roadster also differs from the previous model in its soft-top convertible construction, and the top can be folded back in just 18 seconds.

Design and Build

Mercedes-AMG says that the new AMG SL 55 combines the modern Mercedes-Benz design philosophy of sensual purity with the sportiness typical of AMG. The characteristic long bonnet, steeply raked windshield, charismatic rear end, and large alloy wheels give the roadster its powerful and dynamic appearance. When closed, the seamlessly integrated soft top underscores the purist, sporty impression. A key development focus of the new SL is high aerodynamic efficiency. The roadster benefits from Mercedes-AMG’s wide-ranging motorsport expertise and extensive active aerodynamic elements at the front and rear.

The AMG-specific radiator grille emphasizes the effect of the width of the front and, with its 14 vertical slats, cites the ancestor of all SL models, the legendary 300 SL racing sports car of 1952. Other distinctive design elements include the slim, sharply outlined DIGITAL LIGHT LED headlamps and the equally extremely slim LED rear lamps.

The bodyshell of the Mercedes-AMG SL benefits from an AMG sports car platform and features an intelligent material mix of steel, magnesium, fibre composites, and aluminium. At the same time, it guarantees maximum rigidity and top performance, says MB India.

Interior

For the cabin, Mercedes-AMG designers have drawn inspiration from the SL’s rich legacy. The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG SL transforms the tradition of the first 300 SL Roadster for the modern era. It features a combination of analogue geometry and the digital world, called ‘hyperanalogue’. This is exemplified by the fully digital instrument cluster, which is integrated into a three-dimensional visor.

One of many highlights in the interior of the new SL is the sculptural seat design. The head restraints are integrated into the backrest and emphasize its sporty character. The ergonomics and various progressive seam and quilting patterns complete the symbiosis of high-tech, performance, and luxury. AMG Performance seats are available as standard. The large, connected screen with integrated MBUX interface can be tilted to avoid glare while driving with the top down.

Powertrain

The 4-litre, V8 petrol engine with twin turbochargers is assembled purely by hand at the company’s site in Affalterbach according to the “One Man, One Engine” principle. In the SL 55 4MATIC+, the V8 unit develops an output of 476 hp and a peak torque of 700 nm. The sprint from standstill to 100 kmph takes 3.9 seconds, and the top speed is 295 kmph. The SL 55 is available with four-wheel drive and comes equipped with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive technology as standard. The system combines the advantages of different drive concepts: the fully variable torque distribution to the front and rear axles ensures optimal traction right up to the physical limit.