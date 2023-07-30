Consumer goods behemoth Unilever which has had sweeping changes in its leadership this year, with Hein Schumacher taking over as its new CEO replacing Alan Jope, has now announced that Ian Meakins, will join as the company’s chairman on December 1.

Meakins, 66, who will succeed Nils Andersen, is currently Chair of Compass Group PLC and Rexel SA, and has significant global business experience across industries. He served as Chief Executive of Wolseley (now Ferguson ) from 2009 to 2016, Chief Executive of Travelex Holdings from 2007 to 2009 and as Chief Executive of Alliance Unichem from 2004, until its merger with Boots in 2006. Previously, he held positions at Diageo, Bain & Company and Procter & Gamble.

Andersen will step down from the board, after nine years’ service, at Unilever’s Annual General Meeting in May 2024, the company said.

Gap gets Mattel man as its new CEO

(file photo)

Apparel giant Gap which has been seeing a slump in sales has named a new CEO, after a yearlong search. The retailer has announced that Richard Dickson, currently Mattel’s President and Chief Operating officer, will take over as the new chief on August 22.

Dickson has been with the toymaker for 20 years and is credited with helping revitalise the Barbie brand. In a press statement, Dickson said that Gap is a “portfolio of iconic brands, known for having defined American style with bold thinking and making quality fashion accessible to millions. But it’s the work ahead that excites me most, the chance to work hand-in-hand with the teams to evolve Gap for a new era.” Mattel has been in the news lately thanks to the blockbuster earnings of the new Barbie movie. The question is can Dickson stitch up similar success for Gap.

Accenture appoints Manish Sharma as CEO North America

Consulting company Accenture has announced the appointment of Manish Sharma as its CEO for North America. Sharma, who is currently COO at the company, succeeds Jimmy Etheredge who is retiring on August 31. As CEO– North America, Sharma, a mechanical engineer and alumnus from University of Mumbai, will be responsible for Accenture’s largest geographic market, which generated $29B in revenues in FY22, and will be responsible for delivering on the promise of technology and human ingenuity for Accenture’s clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

A history buff, Sharma’s avowed mission is to make Accenture a well run company by being a data led and digitally integrated enterprise.