Despite news of layoffs and anticipated global economic slowdown, the labour market is indicating positive sentiments in the quarter of 2023, finds a Manpower Group Employment Outlook Survey. Nearly half of the employers surveyed expect to increase their staffing levels, 13 per cent anticipate a decrease in hiring intent and 34 per cent do not anticipate any change, resulting in a seasonally adjusted Net Employment Outlook of +36 per cent. Net Employment Outlook is derived by taking the percentage of employers anticipating total employment to increase and subtracting from this the percentage expecting to see a decrease in employment at their location in the next quarter. There is a 6 percentage point growth in hiring when compared to the last quarter.

Employers in all four regions are expecting a strong pace when compared to last quarter. East has indicated the highest growth rate with +9 per cent followed closely by West (8 per cent), North and South with +6 per cent each when compared to the last quarter. Companies in the IT, Technology, Telecom, Communications and Media sector report hiring outlook of +47 per cent and +89 per cent of them are currently hiring for green jobs followed by Financials and Real Estate sector with +41 per cent outlook and +85 per cent focussed on green job hiring.