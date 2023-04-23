The best place for those learning new trades are Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru, which emerged as the most promising locations with intent to hire apprentices in Q4 (Jan-Mar 2023), according to TeamLease Apprenticeship Outlook Report.

Hyderabad with 78 per cent net apprenticeship outlook (NAO), (analysis of employers willing to increase minus employers willing to decrease) followed by Delhi (74 per cent NAO) and Bengaluru (68 per cent NAO), witnessed an increase in apprenticeship engagement as compared to the previous HY (Jul- Dec 2022).

The report indicated that 83 per cent of employers in Hyderabad are likely to increase the engagement of apprentices, 82 per cent in Delhi and 80 per cent in Bengaluru. Chennai (81 per cent) and Mumbai (77 per cent) were close behind in hiring intent, showing immense potential. From a pan India perspective, 79 per cent of employers exhibited the intent to increase their apprentice intake in Q4 2022 (Jan–Mar 2023) vs 77 per cent employers in calendar year H2 2022.