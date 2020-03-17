You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
With the number of flights and fliers increasing, large airports in India have become larger, with more shopping and eating areas.
Another important change that has happened is that many of these airports are now silent zones so there are no announcements for flights taking off and the gates they are taking off from, making it difficult for airlines to locate passengers perhaps having another cup of tea or even doing some last-minute shopping.
This is where floorwalkers come in. Floorwalkers help locate passengers, help them in boarding and sometimes also double up as check-in and boarding staff.
Explaining how floorwalkers work, Air India staffers say that basically every airport has three locations — the check-in counter, security and the shopping areas. When a person checks in, an airline’s staff members know that he is at the airport because the person is issued a boarding card and is also registered to board the aircraft in the airline’s system. The next point is the security check where the boarding card is checked and after that are the shopping/eating areas.
“With these three, the approximate location of a flier is known. This is also why we request passengers to give us their mobile numbers at the time of checking in. In case boarding has commenced and some passengers are missing we call them and try and find out where they are,” says an Air India staffer.
When a passenger is found missing once boarding for a flight has started, the floorwalkers start working backwards to trace the missing passenger. Airlines either hire their own floorwalkers or get them from companies like the Bird Group, which provides ground-handling services at airports, including floorwalkers.
“Once it is ascertained that the passenger has left security, then the probable places could be either the toilets, or shopping areas, especially in Mumbai and Delhi airports,” the staffer adds.
Being a floorwalker does not require any special skills. “They should have keen observation skills. If senior citizens are travelling then the chances are that they might require help to get to the gate. If there is a lady travelling alone with children, then she too mightneed a helping hand. Besides, if a passenger is looking a little confused, then he too likely needs to be guided,” the staffer points out.
Things do tend to get a little rushed in the early morning and evening with more flights taking off minutes after each other so airlines press more floorwalkers into service. “There will be at least two to three people post security and a couple of them before security. We make sure they are well spread out. Besides, they communicate using mobiles. The area is not so large that you require too many people. Usually these many are effective,” says an Air India staffer.
A spokesperson of Bird Group, which has floorwalkers at Delhi and Mumbai airports, adds that the number of people required depends on which aircraft is being handled and where the flight is going.
“If it is an Airbus A320 we can manage with two to three people. But if it is an Airbus 380 (the largest commercial jet) five to seven floorwalkers will be required. Similarly, if it is a domestic flight, more floorwalkers may be required as many new first-time travellers are now flying,” he adds.
The floorwalkers are also asked to watch out for flights to West Asia because of the profile of passengers travelling there — a majority are labourers going there to seek employment and are not well-versed with what to do at the airport.
The Bird Group spokesman adds that for flights going towards East Asia, the number of floorwalkers might increase as passengers on these flights are likely to be first-time travellers as compared to a flight going Westwards as normally first-time travellers do not go there. “The good thing is that over a period of time the Indian travel market has matured as travellers have got more used to flying,” the spokesperson adds.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...