1. Diet: The journey to a healthier body starts from the kitchen. I ensure healthy and balanced meals throughout the day - served on a plate or packed in a lunch box.

2. Exercise: Earmark time for physical and mental exercise, daily. I walk at least one hour daily to check my step count.

3. Small breaks: A 15–20-minute break after 3-4 hours of continuous work is a must. Small breaks help rejuvenate and start fresh again.

4. Planning ahead: Planning for the next day gives clarity. I spend 10 minutes to create a quick to-do list before bed.

5. Sound sleep: Dinner is light or none at all. About 7-8 hours sleep keeps body and mind alert.