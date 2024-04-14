Yoga: Sunrise is my alarm and the day starts with a glass of lukewarm water and an invigorating hour of yoga to sharpen focus.

Diet: To stay energized through the day, I favour a plant-based diet rich in fruits and vegetables. For good metabolism and better sleep, I prefer a light dinner, and drink plenty of water during the day.

Contemplate: Deep breathing and contemplation for an hour, dedicated “me-time”, helps me refocus.

Tennis: I set aside time for physical exercise - twice a week, you’ll find me on the tennis court, rejuvenating mind and body.

Unwind: Evenings are for unwinding with an engaging book, complemented by relaxing music. I’m currently reading Simon Sinek’s “Leaders Eat Last”.

(Ritesh Kumar is Country Lead, Wiley (India).)