Yoga: Sunrise is my alarm and the day starts with a glass of lukewarm water and an invigorating hour of yoga to sharpen focus.

Diet: To stay energized through the day, I favour a plant-based diet rich in fruits and vegetables. For good metabolism and better sleep, I prefer a light dinner, and drink plenty of water during the day.

Contemplate: Deep breathing and contemplation for an hour, dedicated “me-time”, helps me refocus.

Tennis: I set aside time for physical exercise - twice a week, you’ll find me on the tennis court, rejuvenating mind and body.

Unwind: Evenings are for unwinding with an engaging book, complemented by relaxing music. I’m currently reading Simon Sinek’s “Leaders Eat Last”.

(Ritesh Kumar is Country Lead, Wiley (India).)

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   