After the merger of HDFC Limited with HDFC Bank, there are serious concerns around who will fill the void. This is not just within the financial services sector. If corner office chats are something to go by, this is becoming a big concern for the north block as well. With a loan book of over ₹4.5-lakh crore of pure mortgages, which is a little over 50 per cent of the market single-handedly ruled by HDFC for years, now getting folded into a bank, the worry is that the industry doesn’t have a behemoth of that size to cater to the needs of this customer segment.

Several minds at the government level have also been drawn into solving this problem. With housing for all being one of the priorities for these people, does the collective thinking suggest that a deal could be in the making? We’ll know very soon.