Asus has just the thing for creators

Indian users are very familiar with Asus’ Vivobook range of laptops with their great balance between solid value and price. The company has now extended the range with a new class of Vivobook machines meant for content creators.
Our review unit of the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED was a black laptop with a minimalistic and straightforward metal body on top of a totally solid build. What’s special is on the inside. Asus considers this class of laptop premium, sitting a few notches above the regular Vivobooks. Hence, the Pro in the name.
Power up to take a look at the large 4K OLED screen. It has a taller aspect ratio and 100 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It’s Pantone calibrated and geared towards colour accuracy — it can’t do less being aimed at creatives.
Resolution is 3840 x 2400 ppi. The display is nice and bright, and the edges around it thinned out. It has an impressive 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio but is not a touchscreen display.
It has a roomy lower panel with a large touch pad and a well designed keyboard — with one big red key creating quite an attractive accent. Keys have just the right travel and are natural to use.
The Vivobook Pro has an interesting virtual DialPad for a new form of input which depends on the software being used.
This notebook is very configurable with a choice between either Intel and AMD processors, along with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX series graphics cards.
There’s also 16GB DDR4 RAM on-board with 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. As far as ports go, it has USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 on Intel variants), 1xUSB3.2Gen1Type-A, 2xU 1xHDMI1.4, a 3.5mm jack and a microSD card reader. It’s stereo speakers are Harman Kardon.
This laptop weighs 1.95 kgs and costs ₹1,29,990.
