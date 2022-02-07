Dyson launches the Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner

Dyson has launched its new generation of cord-free vacuum cleaners in India, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim.

It is the company’s first vacuum cleaner with laser detect technology.

“The new Dyson V12 Detect Slim uses adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground,” the company explained in an official release.

Laser Dust Detection reveals the particles that cannot be seen with the naked eye. It removes, sizes and counts the particles 15,000 times a second using an acoustic piezo sensor which converts vibrations into electrical signals. The size and the number of particles sucked up are displayed on an LCD at the back of the vacuum.

When the piezo sensor detects high concentrations of dust, reactive suction power is triggered to automatically increase in power. When dust levels normalise, suction power is reduced to its previous level.

The device has been engineered to detect hidden dust as small as 10 microns. It uses a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which generates up to 150 air watts of suction. Its five-stage filtration can capture 99.99 per cent of dust particles down to 0.3 microns, the company said.

The cleaner also comes with a new anti-tangle Hair screw tool, a conical brush bar that spirals hair off and into the bin.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is available from February 7. Priced at ₹58,900, it will be available at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores.