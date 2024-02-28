OnePlus, in partnership with interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse, launched the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition during Mobile World Congress (MWC). This special edition smartphone is tailor-made for the ardent fans of the blockbuster game, Genshin Impact.

Inspired by the character Keqing, the design elements span across the smartphone’s exterior design, fully customised OS, collectible gift box, and special enhancements on the mobile Genshin Impact experience.

Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO, said, “We’ve pushed the boundaries to ensure gamers enjoy uninterrupted high-quality graphics and gameplay when they play heavy-duty games on their phones.”

At the heart of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is the HyperRendering technology which delivers realistic lighting effects by optimising the GPU and the display. The phone’s 1.5K 1-120Hz ProXDR Display with fourth-generation LTPO supports up to 2,160Hz PWM dimming and a super high screen brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is also used to provide display protection. Additionally, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and has been awarded a TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification.

Video Credit: Video: Mahananda Bohidar, Edit: Renil S Varghese

The HyperTouch technology boosts the touch response rate to 1000Hz, minimising latency. The phone also addresses memory issues through the RAM-Vita memory performance accelerator, improving app booting and switching speeds.

With its large 5,500mAh battery, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition promises long battery life, along with 100 W SUPERVOOC flash charging capabilities.

Through the CPU-Vita technology of the Trinity Engine, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition can recognise game scenarios in Genshin Impact and automatically adjust CPU performance to balance high performance and low power consumption. Even in computationally demanding game scenarios like map exploration, main story quests, and daily quests in Genshin Impact, the phone can run at an average of 59.4 FPS for over an hour without generating a significant amount of heat.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 16GB RAM and 256GB large storage combination, and the fast and smooth OxygenOS 14.

The phone sports an Electro Violet colorway with a violet back panel inspired by Keqing’s appearance in the game. Additionally, an exclusive Keqing visual and live wallpaper pops up every time the phone is unlocked. The phone also comes in an exclusive gift box that includes highly collectible merchandise and accessories for Genshin Impact fans, such as a Lightning Stiletto-shaped SIM tray ejector, a violet charging adapter with Electro Element and Lightning Stiletto logos, and a violet USB Type-C charging cable with a violet LED light and a 90-degree design for convenience.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will be available for purchase in India from March 19. The device will be priced starting from ₹49,999.

