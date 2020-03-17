செய்திகள்

கொரோனாவைரஸ் பாதிப்பு : ஓயாமல் விமான நிறுவனங்களுக்கு ட்ரிங் ட்ரிங்

Ashwini Phadnis | Updated on March 17, 2020 Published on March 17, 2020

கொரோனாவைரஸ் காரணமாக பயணத் திட்டங்களை ரத்து செய்வதற்கோ அல்லது ஒத்திவைப்பதற்கோ விமானப் பயணிகள் தங்கள் விமான நிறுவனங்களை அல்லது அவர்களின் அழைப்பு மையங்களை அடைவதில் உள்ள சிரமங்களுக்கு தங்களை பழக்கப்படுத்திக் கொள்ளவேண்டும்.

"அழைப்புகள்மற்றும் மின்னஞ்சல்கள் மூலம் வரும் சேவை தொடர்பான கேள்விகள் 500 சதவிகிதம் அதிகரித்து உள்ளன,” என்று இண்டிகோ விமான நிறுவனங்களின் செய்தித் தொடர்பாளர் பிசினஸ்லைனிடம் தெரிவித்தார்.

இண்டிகோசெய்தித் தொடர்பாளர் மேலும் கூறுகையில், வாராந்திர வேலை நாட்களை ஐந்திலிருந்துஆறாக உயர்த்துவது போன்ற பல நடவடிக்கைகளை விமானநிறுவனம் பயன்படுத்தியுள்ளது, வாடிக்கையாளர் கேள்விகளைத் தீர்க்க ஒரு குழு கட்டாயநேரங்களை விட அதிகமாக அர்ப்பணிக்கிறது.

ஏர்பிரான்ஸ்-கே.எல்.எம்வாடிக்கையாளர் தொடர்பு மையம் "200 சதவீதம் முதல் 400 சதவீதம் வரை" அழைப்புகள் அதிகரித்து வருவதாக மதிப்பிட்டு உள்ளது. விமானப் பயணிகளுக்கு செயலி (app) மூலமாக டிக்கெட்டுகளை ரத்து செய்ய அல்லது மாற்றுவதற்கான வசதியும் உள்ளது.

சிங்கப்பூர் ஏர்லைன்ஸும் வாடிக்கையாளர் விசாரணைகளை அதிக அளவில் அனுபவித்துவருவதாக தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

தமிழாக்கம்: Gayathri G

Published on March 17, 2020
airlines and aviation
