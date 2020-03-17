செய்திகள்

கோழி சாப்பிட்டால் கொரோனா வைரஸ் வருதா ? நிரூபியுங்கள், ரூ 5 கோடி தருகிறேன் : சவால் விடும் புனே விற்பனையாளர்

Rahul Wadke | Updated on March 17, 2020 Published on March 17, 2020

The Indian poultry sector produces about 400 crore broilers and 9,300 crore eggs per year   -  AFP

கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்று கோழிப் பொருட்களின் நுகர்வு தொடர்பானது என்ற கட்டுக்கதைகளை அகற்ற, புனேவைச் சேர்ந்த அமீர் சிக்கன் மற்றும் முட்டை நிறுவனம் கோழி மற்றும் முட்டைகளை சாப்பிடுவது கொடிய தொற்றுநோயை ஏற்படுத்துகிறது என்பதை நிரூபிக்கக்கூடிய எந்தவொரு நபருக்கும் ரூ 5 கோடி பரிசு அறிவித்துள்ளது. கொரோனா வைரஸ் பரவத் தொடங்கியதிலிருந்தே, கோழி சாப்பிடுவதால் வைரஸ் தொற்று ஏற்படுகிறது என்று ஒரு வதந்தி பரவத் தொடங்கியது என்று அமீர் சிக்கனின் நிர்வாக இயக்குனர் விஜய் மோர் கூறினார். இது பலரும் கோழி உட்கொள்வதை நிறுத்த வழிவகுத்தது; இதன் விளைவாக வணிகத்தில் 70 சதவீதம் சரிவு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது என்றார். "எனவே இந்த கட்டுக்கதையை உடைப்பதற்காக, பரிசுத் தொகை மார்ச் 12 அன்று அறிவிக்கப்பட்டது. நூற்றுக்கணக்கான மக்கள் எங்கள் நிறுவனத்தை அழைத்தனர், ஆனால் யாரும் வைரஸுக்கும் கோழிக்கறிக்கும் உள்ள இணைப்பை நிரூபிக்க முடியவில்லை; கோழி இறைச்சி சாப்பிடுவது பாதுகாப்பானது,” என்று அவர் கூறினார். புனேவைச் சேர்ந்த அமீர் சிக்கன் சில்லறை விற்பனை நிறுவனம் 600 க்கும் மேற்பட்ட உரிமையாளர்களைக் கொண்டுள்ளது. இது நாசிக், சதாரா மற்றும் அகமதுநகர் மாவட்டங்களிலும் செயல்படுகிறது. ஒவ்வொரு நாளும் இது சுமார் 40,000 நேரடி பறவைகளை கையாளுகிறது.பரிசுத் தொகை அறிவிக்கப்பட்ட பின்னர், பணம் செலுத்திய சேவைகளைப் பயன்படுத்தி சமூக ஊடகங்களில் செய்தி பரப்பப்பட்டது என்று மேலும் கூறினார்.

கடும் விலை சரிவு

கோழி இறைச்சி வாங்குவதை பலர் நிறுத்தியுள்ளதால் நிறுவனம் இந்த தீவிர அணுகுமுறையை எடுக்க வேண்டியிருந்தது. இன்று உற்பத்தி செலவு கிலோவுக்கு சுமார் ரூ 70 ஆகும், ஆனால் சில்லறை விலைகள் ஒரு கிலோவுக்கு ரூ 10 ஆக சரிந்துள்ளது. "இந்த சூழலில் வணிகத்தை எவ்வாறு நிலைநிறுத்த முடியும்," என்று மேலும் கேட்டார். இந்நிறுவனம் மாநிலத்தின் வறட்சியால் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட பகுதிகளைச் சேர்ந்த இளைஞர்களுக்கு உரிம நடவடிக்கைகளை மேற்கொள்ள பயிற்சி அளிக்கிறது என்றார். இது சுய வேலைவாய்ப்பை உருவாக்குகிறது மற்றும் நுகர்வோர் சுத்தமான மற்றும் சுகாதாரமான இறைச்சியைப் பெறுகிறார்கள். இந்த வணிக வாய்ப்புதான் வதந்திகள், போலி செய்திகள் மற்றும் தீங்கிழைக்கும் சமூக ஊடக இடுகைகளால் அழிக்கப்பட்டு வருகிறது என்றார். இதுபோன்ற போலி செய்தி கட்டுரைகள் மீதும் காவல்துறையினர் நடவடிக்கை எடுக்கத் தொடங்கியுள்ளனர். மகாராஷ்டிராவில், கோழித் தொழில் வைரஸ் பயத்தால் பெரும் பாதிப்பை சந்தித்துள்ளது. கோழி மற்றும் முட்டைகளுக்கான தேவை குறைவாக இருப்பதால் சுமார் ரூ 700 கோடி இழந்துள்ளன என அறிக்கைகள் கூறுகின்றன. கோழித் துறைக்கு பிணை தொகை வழங்க பல்வேறு சங்கங்கள் கோரி வருகின்றன. கடந்த 10 நாட்களில், பல விவசாயிகள் மற்றும் கோழி பண்ணை உரிமையாளர்கள் கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்று குறித்த அச்சம் காரணமாக தங்கள் கோழிகள் மற்றும் இலட்சக்கணக்கான முட்டைகளை அழித்துள்ளனர்.

தமிழாக்கம்: Gayathri G

 

 

Published on March 17, 2020
