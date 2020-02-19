வானிலை

உள்வரும் மேற்கத்திய இடையூறு வடமேற்கு இந்தியாவில் தற்காலிகமாக வெப்பத்தை குறைக்கும்

Vinson Kurian Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on February 19, 2020 Published on February 19, 2020

The morning air appeared polluted in Kolkata, on Wednesday   -  Debasish Bhaduri

வடமேற்கு இந்தியா, மேற்கு கடலோரப்பகுதிகள் மற்றும் அதனை ஒட்டிய உள் மாவட்டங்களின் சில பகுதிகளில் இன்று (புதன்கிழமை) வெப்பநிலை (3 முதல் 5 டிகிரி செல்சியஸ் வரை) பகல் வெப்பநிலை அதிகமாக பதிவாகும்.

 

 

நாளை (வியாழக்கிழமை) வலுவான மேற்கத்திய இடையூறின் வருகை வடமேற்கு இந்தியாவுக்கு சிறிது ஆறுதலை அளிக்கக்கூடும்.

 

 

வெங்குர்லா, நேற்று அதிகபட்ச வெப்பநிலை பதிவான இடம்

 

 

நேற்று (செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை) வெங்குர்லாவில்(கொங்கன் & கோவா) மிக அதிகமான நாள் வெப்பநிலை 37.5 டிகிரி செல்சியஸைக் கண்டதாகவும், கிழக்கு ராஜஸ்தானின் ஆல்வார் 5 டிகிரி செல்சியஸ் வெப்பநிலையை பதிவு செய்துள்ளதாகவும் இந்திய வானிலை ஆய்வு மையம் (ஐஎம்டி) தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

 

 

மேற்கத்திய இடையூறுடன் தொடர்புடைய மேகமூட்டம் வடமேற்கு இந்தியாவிலும் பின்னர் மத்திய இந்தியாவிலும் இரவு வெப்பநிலையை அதிகரிக்கக்கூடும்.

 

 

மீனவர்களுக்கு எச்சரிக்கை

 

இதற்கிடையில், தெற்கில், தென்கிழக்கு வங்காள விரிகுடா, கொமொரின் ம்ற்றும் மன்னார் வளைகுடாபகுதிகளில் மணிக்கு 45-55 கிமீ வேகத்தில்கிழக்கு, வட-கிழக்கு திசையிலிருந்து பலத்த காற்று வீசும் என்பதால் மீனவர்களுக்கு எச்சரிக்கை விடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

 

 

தென்னிந்திய பெருங்கடலில், பூமத்திய ரேகைக்கு கீழே அமைந்துள்ள குறைந்த காற்றழுத்த பகுதிக்குவலுசேர்க்ககாற்று தெற்கு நோக்கி வீசுவதே இதற்கு காரணம்.

 

 

இதன் மூலம் கடலோர இடங்களான புதுச்சேரி, மயிலாடுதுறை, நாகப்பட்டினம், முத்துப்பேட்டை, தொண்டி மற்றும் ராமநாதபுரம் ஆகியவை பாதிக்கப்பட வாய்ப்புள்ளது.

 

 

Translated by Srikrishnan PC

