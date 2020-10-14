Visually

IPL hits the home run

Annapurani V | Updated on October 14, 2020 Published on October 14, 2020

The Dream11 IPL 2020, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, is currently being played in the UAE. Despite the pandemic-led delay this year, the cricketing event has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs. Here's a look at how viewership surged during the opening week this season, how the league has grown over the past few years and more.

 

 

 

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 14, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.