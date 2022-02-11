BL Explainer: Nuclear Fusion and clean energy

What is Nuclear Fusion?

Nuclear Fusion is the technology of producing energy by ‘fusing’ two atomic particle into one.

In what way is it different from Nuclear Fission?

Fission works the opposite way; energy is produced by splitting an atom open by shooting a neutron into an atom, like shooting a bullet into a water melon.

Why does fusion result in energy?

When you fuse two particles, a part of the sum of their masses (matter content) gets converted into energy. Even a very tiny mass converts into enormous amounts of energy. Remember, Einstein said that matter and energy are fungible?

When why haven’t we been doing it all this while?

The problem is, how to ‘fuse’ two particles.

Well, how?

The only way to do it is to get the two particles to collide with each other with such tremendous force that they fuse into one. To do this, you need to energize them, make them travel at extremely high speeds in random directions so that some will collide with others, and fuse.

How is that done?

Let us understand this step-by-step. First, they take the simplest of elements—hydrogen. It is simple because a hydrogen atom has just one positively charged proton in its nucleus and a negatively charged electron somewhere in an orbital path around it. No neutron. But for fusion, they take isotopes of hydrogen—Deuterium (one neutron) and Tritium (two neutrons) -- because a Deuterium-Tritium fusion produces the more energy than regular hydrogen.

They put the (isotopic) hydrogen gas in a chamber and make a ‘plasma’ out of it. Plasma is a ‘state of matter’, like solid, liquid and gas, where matter exists in the form of a throbbing ‘soup’ of protons and electrons—it happens when electrons are ripped away from their parent atoms.

Matter becomes plasma when superheated. Plasma exists naturally in stars because of the intense gravitational –squeezing—forces.

But on earth, plasma can be artificially produced by heating a gas, usually by shooting a very bright laser light (equivalent of light produced by 20,000 of 100W light in one second, delivered in a few billionths of a second.) Or, by bombarding the gas with microwave—it works like a micro-oven.

Once plasma is produced it is ‘confined’ in a magnetic cage—subject to intense magnetic fields—to keep the plasma particles away from the walls of the chamber, because otherwise, the walls will just melt in the heat. This confined plasma is further heated by one or more of several techniques. The magnetic field itself will cause the particles to collide and produce heat, but other techniques (such as bombardment with high frequency electromagnetic waves) are also employed.

Ultimately, when the plasma reaches 150 million degrees, ten times as hot as the core of the sun, the particles begin to fuse and produce energy. As long as the energy obtained is more than the energy put in, it makes economic sense.

Why is it called clean energy?

Because, it not only does not pollute or produce greenhouse gases, but also it is not radio-active, unlike its cousin, nuclear fission. Further, the fuels – Deuterium and Tritium – are easy to get. While Deuterium can be separated from sea water, Tritium can be manufactured. Tritium can also be ‘bred’ in a fusion reactor, by keeping a blanket of Lithium and letting it absorb the neutrons that escape from the reactor. (Deuterium and Tritium have neutrons, remember?) So, fuel is also no problem.

By the way, Tritium is radio-active—if you and I sit down for an evening drink of Tritium water, we will meet again in the mortuary. However, it is easy to dispose off. Furthermore, future reactors are expected to feature Deuterium-Deuterium fusion.

Still, fusion looks like a complex job. Is it worth the trouble?

Yes, because it is not only clean, but also requires very little fuel. A 1,000 MW coal plant will need 2.7 million tons of coal a year; an equivalent fusion reactor will need 125 kg each of Deuterium and Tritium.

The complexity is only while designing the reactor and getting fusion happen. Once you are past that post, it is smooth sailing all along.

Where are we when it comes to generating energy from nuclear fusion?

We are decades away from a commercial nuclear fusion reactor. The recent success in the ‘Joint European Torus’ (JET) project, is only (but significant) milestone in the evolution of fusion reactors. A bigger experimental device—called ITER—is coming up in France, which is a collaborative project of 35 countries including India. It is still under construction and, notably, in 2020 L&T supplied giant a 30-metre-tall, 30-metre-wide, 3,850-tonne stainless steel refrigerator (cryostat) to it in. The JET success raises hope that the $25 billion ITER will also succeed, leading on to commercialization of nuclear fusion. But that is far away.

Yet, nuclear fusion cannot be dismissed as something of the deep future, because in the fight against climate change and for provision of cheap, clean energy for all, a few decades is but a wink in time.