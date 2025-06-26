India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and east Gujarat, and isolated heavy rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch for next six days ahead of formation of a low-pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts later today.

Parts of North-West India will also join the party during this period with isolated heavy rainfall being forecast over Punjab; Haryana; Himachal Pradesh; Uttarakhand; and West Uttar Pradesh during this period; over Rajasthan for four days; Jammu and Kashmir for two days; and East Uttar Pradesh for four days from Saturday. Very heavy rainfall is likely over East Rajasthan for three days; Uttarakhand for two days; West Rajasthan on Friday; and Punjab on Friday.

Satellite pictures on Thursday morning showed clouds massing up off the north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast, and spreading out over adjoining East and Central India (Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh) and South Peninsula (Karnataka, northern parts of Tamil Nadu, and entire West Coast, with a particularly dense patch over north Kerala).

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for next three days; and very heavy rainfall over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala today (Thursday). Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 40-60 km/h have been warned of over Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; Rayalaseema and Telangana for four days.

Published on June 26, 2025