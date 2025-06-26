Space expert Vinod Krishna hailed India's space program, as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the second Indian to venture into space as part of the Axiom Mission 4. While speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Krishna said, "It has been a long wait of over 41 years. So, it is good that it has happened, and the baton has been transferred from Dr Rakesh Sharma to Shubhanshu Shukla."

Also read

The mission holds great significance from a global scientific perspective, with Shukla set to guide research on diabetes in microgravity conditions. “This particular mission has got many significances from the perspective of global science. Shubhanshu Shukla is going to be guiding the research on diabetes, in particular, in the microgravity conditions back home. The report of that research could help better management practices for the diseases and maybe a cure as well,” Krishna said. Earlier, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is piloting the Axiom-4 mission, said that India is returning to space after 41 years and called it an “amazing ride.” Stating that the journey is the beginning of India’s human space programme, he said the chest of Indians “should swell with pride”.

Also read

In his remarks from onboard the Dragon spacecraft, Shukla said, “Namaskar, my dear countrymen, what a ride. We are back in the space once again after 41 years. It’s an amazing ride. We are revolving around the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second. The Tiranga embossed on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you,” he said. ”This journey of mine is not a beginning to the International Space Station (ISS) but to India’s Human Space Programme. I want all of you to be part of this journey. Your chest, too, should swell with pride. You all also show excitement. Together, let’s initiate India’s Human Space Programme. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!” he added.

Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma flew aboard Soyuz T-11 on April 3, 1984, as part of the Soviet Interkosmos programme. Sharma spent seven days in space on board the Salyut 7 space station, the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. On Wednesday, the Axiom Mission 4 launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 2:31 am Eastern Time (12 Noon IST).

Also read

This is the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew is travelling to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The targeted docking time is approximately 7 am Eastern Time (4 pm IST) on Thursday, June 26. Once docked, the astronauts plan to spend up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities. Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, is in command of the mission, while Indian Space Research Organisation Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla serves as pilot.

Published on June 26, 2025