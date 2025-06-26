Walmart Inc. Global CEO and President Doug McMillon, who was on a visit to India, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He discussed Walmart’s growing operations in India, which includes Flipkart, PhonePe, Walmart Global Tech and Walmart Sourcing.

In a social media post on X on Walmart Inc’s official account, McMillon said, “Thank you Honorable PM @narendramodi for a valuable meeting. We are excited by your vision and proud to support by partnering to achieve our $10 billion annual exports goal and investing in innovation through Flipkart & PhonePe. India remains central to our strategy.”

Steuart Walton, Board Member of Walmart Inc and Kath McLay, President & CEO, Walmart International were part of the senior leadership of the retail major who met the Prime Minister.

“The conversation focused on job creation, MSME empowerment, digital market access for local manufacturers, skilling and expanding exports from India to global markets. Walmart reiterated its long-term commitment to India’s growth story,” the company said.

During his remarks at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday, McMillon has said that the company has a long-standing relationship with India.

“We see the growth in India. We see entrepreneurship happening here. We get to do business all over the world, and it’s rare to have such a big economy growing so fast and creating so much opportunity for so many, and we want to be part of that process....to strengthen the country, to serve its citizens and to demonstrate that we’re a trusted partner across all these broad dimensions, and hopefully, many more into the future,” he added.

