New XE recombinant variant: 10 per cent more transmissible  than the existing virus

Is there a new Covid variant on the block?

Well, there is a new recombinant variant of Omicron on the block and it has put health surveillance systems across the world on alert. In its last weekly epidemiological survey, the World Health Organization said, it was tracking the recombinant XE as part of the Omicron variant. The recombinant was first detected in the United Kingdom on January 19 and approximately 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed as of March 29, 2022.

Last week, India reported its first XE variant in Gujarat, although experts believe that recombinant cases will increasingly get sequenced across countries and in India, as air travel opens up.

Why is being called a recombinant?

XE combines features from Omicron’s sub-variants BA.1 and BA.2. (Incidentally, BA.2 is seen to be the dominant sub-variant these days in the six regions under the WHO.) But the recombinant phenomenon is not unexpected or restricted to the SARS-CoV-2 virus (that causes Covid-19). In fact, the WHO says, “Recombination is common among coronaviruses and is regarded as an expected mutational event.”

What are its symptoms?

There is no clear listing of symptoms, but it is similar to the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. And as we know, Omicron has been highly transmissible in India, but did not appear to have caused as much hospitalisation or deaths as the Delta variant did. Again, say doctors, this could be due to a combination of factors including the higher vaccination coverage in India, exposure to earlier lethal variants like Delta and also, possibly a less lethal variant.

That said, doctors advice to be tuned in to signals from your body -- from cold-like symptoms that should not be ignored, fever and fatigue to breathing problems, disorientation and heart palpitations.

What is WHO saying about XE ? Should we worry about it?

Presently, there are no alarm bells going off, though XE is being closely monitored. The WHO has said XE is 10 per cent more transmissible than the existing variant. In fact, recently the United Nations health agency toned down the fear factor a few notches, by clarifying on reports that wrongly said XE was 10 times more transmissible.

It is worth keeping in mind what the WHO said on XE’s transmission, in its communication earlier this month. “Early estimates based on limited preliminary data suggest that XE has a community growth rate advantage of about 10 per cent as compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation. Some media have misreported the potential growth advantage of 10 per cent as 10 times. This is incorrect. If the 10 per cent increase in growth is confirmed, this variant would be 1.1 times more transmissible not 10 times .”

Will it eventually become the dominant strain?

Omicron is the dominant variant and according to data available with the WHO, BA.2 is the dominant sub-variant. The rising cases in China and other parts of the world are being attributed to this sub-variant. XE is under watch and how it will impact the trajectory of the infection is still unclear.

What do we know about effectiveness of vaccine with respect to this variant?

Vaccines are largely playing their part in preventing a worsening of Covid-19, and death. But they do not help in preventing an individual from getting infected.

Or as the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Additional Director General Dr Samiran Panda recently reiterated to Business Line, “Vaccines don’t protect from infection, masks do.” A clear piece of advice to people, to keep their masks on in public, enclosed and crowded places.