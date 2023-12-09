Military anecdotes are often rife with jargon and self-aggrandizement, rarely appealing beyond an inner circle of soldiers and veterans. “Beyond Fear,” however, refreshingly bucks this trend. A collection of 13 stories and recollections penned by Major General Ian Cardozo, this witty page-turner entertains and inspires military and civilian readers alike.

A decorated officer and 1971 war hero who participated in all three major wars of 1962, 1965, and 1971, Cardozo artfully balances humor, emotion, military ethos, history, and inspiration in each story.

While ably communicating themes of courage, honor, camaraderie, faith, and loyalty central to military life, Cardozo manages to avoid alienating those not immersed in military culture. He steers clear of complicated terminology and intricate battle detail, instead focusing on universal human experiences and emotions that speak to soldiers and civilians alike.

Binding soldier to civilian

Spanning decades of conflict from World War I through recent counterinsurgency operations, the stories primarily showcase individual acts of bravery and courage on the battlefield. In bringing these feats to life, Cardozo unveils not only the unifying pillars of duty, resilience and kinship that uphold the armed forces, but also the fundamental human qualities of love, friendship, hope and faith that bind soldier to civilian.

From the fiercely determined female doctor who refuses evacuation to the sentry who loses a leg yet carries on his family lineage of regimental service, Cardozo’s soldiers face fear with grit and glory.

In “Captain Courageous”, the inspiring opening tale, we see Captain Leena’s fierce resolve to stay on duty protecting the wounded, ignoring direct orders to evacuate in a dangerous combat situation even as she grapples with gender biases. Another story follows a solemn oral oath passed down by ancestors during World War II, its time-honored pledge still binding generations hence.

In one gripping account, a daring sepoy faces down a tiger with just bayonet and bravery - thus earning his entire battalion the nickname “Tiger” by which they would thereafter be known. Elsewhere, desperate battlefield prayers are shockingly answered, either through aid or vengeance. And in examining tales of destiny and chance, one story ponders a series of highly improbable connections between a soldier and civilian during WWII - leaving open the question whether some deeper providence may have been at play.

Other standout stories include “The Empty Chair,” which cleverly entwines a ghost story on post with an officer’s budding romance. “Regimental Bonds” movingly tracks multiple generations of one family’s ties to the same regiment, and “Matter of Honor” examines the deep significance soldiers place on loyalty to their unit symbols and heritage.

Crown jewel

However, the book’s crown jewel is undoubtedly the saga of Squadron Leader A.B. “Tubby” Devayya. This account of the pilot’s desperate one-way 1965 air raid, his presumed demise,

and the ultimate confirmation of his valor 23 years later through the narrative of a Pakistani counterpart he shot down, is profoundly poignant.

A key aspect that sets “Beyond Fear” apart from typical military memoirs is Cardozo’s concerted effort to share perspectives from diverse backgrounds, ranks and units. He includes soldiers like Surinder, Narbahadur and Kanian from all corners of India rather than solely focusing on the storied legacy of his own regimental affiliation. This panoramic approach makes the collection feel inclusive, accessible and enriched with broader experiences than one might find in a conventional war chronicle.

In addition, Gen. Cardozo purposefully keeps his storytelling concise, interspersing just enough reflection and emotion to lift the narratives off the page without bogging them down or distracting from their adventurous appeal. This light yet meaningful touch allows each compact story to stand solidly on its own merit.

“Beyond Fear” represents Major General Cardozo’s second such short story anthology assembled from his long career, following on his earlier compilation, “1971: Stories of Grit and Glory from the Indo-Pak War.” For military history aficionados, these works offer rare firsthand perspective into seminal conflicts from one of India’s most distinguished modern officers. Yet their sketches of courage, camaraderie and character speak to our shared humanity, not just life in uniform. Like its battle-tested author, this collection charges fearlessly into wide new territory for military literature, forging connections between soldier and civilian through the power of storytelling.

Colonel Arun Hariharan is a military veteran and an experienced security and business continuity professional

About the Book Title: Beyond Fear Author: Ian Cardozo Publisher: Penguin Veer Pages: 263 Cost: Rs 299.00

