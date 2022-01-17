Hitachi Is Putting India On Next-Gen Info Tech Roadmap

Globally, India’s prowess in Information Technology (IT) is now recognised and revered. Thus, on July 1, 2015, a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy, programme Digital India - was launched. Since then, India has made a quantum leap in breaking into the UN e-Governance Index, besides setting many global benchmarks. Among them is Aadhar,one of the world’s largest biometric based digital identity programmes,myGOV,the largest digital democracy platform. UPI is another unique, universal e-payment platform that India has provided to the world and is based on indigenous technology.

Shifting The Needle

At the forefront of its revolutionary Social Innovation Business harnessing IT, Operational Technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data Analytics, Hitachi is relentlessly simplifying and making governance processes and delivery of services effective across domains and to end-users. Its solutions are streamlining government operations, reducing costs, and creating transparency. The company is also powering many industries.

Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd., a Hitachi Group Company, is the pioneer in systems integration and delivers large infrastructural, social, and institutional solutions. The underlying philosophy: bring ‘people-centric innovations’ by putting the customer at the core of a business strategy. It has, for instance, facilitated India’s largest public-sector lender to accelerate technology-driven digital banking initiatives by leveraging private cloud technology “Meghdoot” and developed a data lake concept.

From a customer standpoint, Hitachi’s prowess to build complete infrastructure management suites powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is helping to empower, embrace, and approach the change and opportunities in the banking industry. Guided by the mission of promoting Social Innovation Business in India, which leads to ‘ Powering Good’ for the larger benefit of the society, Hitachi is bolstering its commitment to revolutionise the country’s IT landscape, especially during unprecedented times.

“ Driving people-centric, customer-oriented solutions and innovation have been our primary focus. Powering good and making life comfortable based on technological integration is the future towards which we have the responsibility to steer our country. In all that we do for the next decade and more, our citizens and customers must benefit the most“

Mr. Anuj Gupta, CEO, Hitachi Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

AI, The Big Enabler

Economic giants like India aspire to adopt intelligent automation as the key next-generation roadmap. Hitachi’s proven expertise in OTxIT is enabling the government and businesses to automate their processes and workflows which helps set benchmarks in efficiency, quality, and speed.

Employing AI and digital technology to thrust vision-inspired social innovations, Hitachi Social Innovation Business is paving the way forward for Society 5.0. It has already implemented advanced automation technologies in the field of transportation, water management, manufacturing, and construction industry. Saksham is an innovative and revolutionary effort – an ecosystem created and based on AI, which responds to COVID-19 disruptions by enabling one’s return to the workplace with compliance in terms of safety and health. It is a comprehensive AI-enabled Self Service Helpdesk and a cognitive learning platform with IT Service Management capable to process incident management, service request, change management, and problem management for all business requirements. Saksham ensures that an organization’s IT assets are healthy, compliant, up and running with zero or minimal contact.

Breaking New Frontiers

Following a stupendous success in the banking sector, Hitachi has engineered large-scale innovation in India’s progressive growth sector - insurance. There’s a robust demand in insurance, with innovative products and distribution channels aiding growth. There is also a high penetration for technology in insurance, with 90 percent of the people using digital platforms at least once a week 1

In the last one year, amid a raging pandemic, Hitachi has transformed one of the country’s largest public sector insurance providers. The outcome: Hitachi offered solutions that will help effect change in the lives of over 250 million people. Transformation is being brought to a legacy of nine-year-old IT infrastructure used for core insurance applications. There were multiple challenges. Keeping the old infrastructure up and running during business hours was adding to costs.The requirement was for a consolidated and upgraded system that functions on the latest available platform, which is agile, scalable, reliable, and suffices the insurance provider’s growing demand for the next seven years.

The consolidation of 100+ branch servers to just four, with two Disaster Recovery Centres to be used by 2000+ branches is currently under way. Hitachi will be able to enhance the application performance by 20-25 percent and consumers can pay their premiums seamlessly without facing an application downtime or data being lost. The design provides high level of performance, utilisation, availability of systems and simplicity over the traditional data centre architecture and data availability. Hitachi has already implemented the latest technology, which results in the reduction of infrastructure requirement by 65 percent. There are numerous additional benefits like a 24x7 Central Command Centre, which can help customers attain 24 percent faster identification of system issues, reduces 80 percent of the time required to compile key operational reports and more.

Hitachi supports to enhance the business continuity and compliance with ISO standard that is required to build new Disaster Recovery Centres in different seismic zones and various agricultural institutions. Here too, Hitachi has provided a comprehensive suite of solutions that redefines all their functioning.

In the banking sector, Hitachi has helped effect transformation in yet another large financial institution with three divisions - Domestic, Foreign and Regional Rural Branches with a disparate network of 50,000+ endpoints and 1200 servers. With a large attack surface to cyber exposure, the proposed solutions give full visibility to the sophisticated threats and enables precise and faster response. Hitachi will continue to support the deployed solutions for the next five years.

What Next?

Hitachi has been strengthening India’s e-Governance across several initiatives and empowering citizens through its diversified range of OTxIT solutions. Now, the journey is strengthening more towards the future of technology that can solve the problems of today. It alludes to the roadmap of an India for future generation where tech is the biggest enabler for enhancing the life and immense opportunities.

“ India’s journey in IT is indomitable and irreversible. From a governance standpoint, IT in contemporary India has played a revolutionary role in positioning the country at the top of the list. On industrial ascendency, we have powered on . India is the third-largest start-up ecosystem based primarily on technology. Now, the country’s lakshya (aim) and our effort should be a superior society engineered by IT that makes innovation an inherent part of our business ethos & progress its natural outcome. With the technological proficiency that Hitachi offers and an incredible partnership for over eight decades, we are already transforming the Digital Landscape.“

Mr. Bharat Kausal, Managing Director, Hitachi India

