IT Media Rules 2021: Legal hurdle in digital media regulation

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
On February 25, the government formally notified the the ‘Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021’. The Rules have been framed under the Information Technology Act, 2000, by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), which administers the Act.
These rules seek to regulate content in social media platforms (intermediaries) like Twitter and Facebook — a consequence of the government feeling that unbridled content on these platforms is sometimes inimical to the country’s interests. These rules deal with a range of undesirable content, from pornography to spread of false information to content violative of IP laws to content that threatens the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India.
Now, keep the rules aside for a moment. Some questions have been raised about the very validity of the rules on technical grounds. Raghav Ahooja, a law student at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, who writes regularly on the “intersection of law and technology”, point out a technical flaw in the framing of the rules.
Writing in LiveLaw.in, Ahooja says that MeiTY is now empowered to frame the rules, as regulating ‘digital media’ content is the remit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). Nor can MIB frame the rules because it is not the ministry that administers the IT Act, 2000. The Allocation of Business Rules, 1961, clearly defines which ministry does what.
In this case, while MeiTY itself has said that the part of the rules that pertain to digital media shall be administered by MIB, Ahooja says that such a stand is problematic because in law, what cannot be done directly, cannot be done indirectly.
The IT Act, 2000, does not seek to regulate digital media — it does not even define digital media. Ahooja says that the Supreme Court has in the past held that “if a rule goes beyond the rule making power conferred by the statute, the same has to be declared ultra vires (beyond one’s authority).”
Ahooja’s argument is that the rules cannot be made under the IT Act (which more relates to cyber crimes). “Therefore, the said rules go beyond the scope and purview of the IT Act, and travel beyond the parent Act. Thus, the rules are ultra vires the IT Act & are liable to be challenged in Court on both the grounds,” he says.
It is really up to MIB to regulate digital media. If it wishes to, it must do so in consultation with MeiTY, but it must be the MIB that should bring in a legislation and get it passed through the Parliament, Ahooja says.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...