Women’s Premier League (WPL) team UP Warriorz owned by Capri Sports, has been recognised by UN Women as a ‘Generation Equality Ally’. The team will be the sole sporting entity to join other Generation Equality Allies, selected by UN Women to champion a gender-equal world.

UN Women’s partnership with the cricket team will be centred around advocating for equality in sports, including addressing stereotypes women athletes confront.

Leading up to International Women’s Day 2024, even as it battles it out on the cricket pitch in the WPL, off the field, as a Generation Equality Ally, UP Warriorz will advocate for closing the various gender gaps in sports through robust messaging via print, online and audio-visual mediums. The team was also part of UN Women’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign, #AbKoiBahanaNahi, which reached millions of social media users.

Life defining moments

MTV Staying Alive Foundation, Paramount Global and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, have announced the release of IN BLOOM, an anthology of five compelling short films spanning countries and cultures that delves into the complexities of gender issues.

The collection tells unheard stories addressing a range of crucial issues including period poverty, child marriage, gender-based violence, HIV self-stigma, family planning and women’s economic empowerment. Timed around the International Women’s Day, the anthology premiered on Paramount on March 1 across the US, the UK, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Japan and South Korea. It will be available on YouTube in India and Africa.