On the campaign trail

The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the angriest games, have not just polarised people but brands. Many are dialling down their involvement with the games. The biggest shocker was when auto major Toyota, a top sponsor, said it would not run Olympics-themed television ads in Japan during the Games. Its leadership also decided to skip the Opening Ceremony. Toyota’s action reflects the sentiments of many brands, which fear public backlash against those associating with the event as poll after poll has shown the event’s unpopularity among Japanese citizens.

Sound Mind, Sound Body

In India, Japanese sportswear major ASICS launched a campaign on July 23 showcasing its Autum Winter ’21 collection that features among others Olympians like Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, yet plays it safe. The series of three films is a generic celebration of sports, which it coyly says is “timed with the upcoming sports season.”

Featuring several athletes and youth icons, the catchy campaign builds on the brandname ASICS, derived from Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, which in Japanese translates to the brand’s belief of achieving ‘Sound Mind In A Sound Body’. The pacy campaign with the catchphrase “Play for what lies beyond” showcases how these athletes never miss out on any opportunity to challenge norms.

Unstoppable Spirit

The JSW group is going all out to back India’s Olympic contingent. It has launched a new version of its campaign ‘RuknaNahiHai’, to celebrate the undying spirit of the Indian contingent when the Olympics were postponed last year.

The campaign pays tribute to the attitude of the Indian contingent, who, instead of being dejected with the news of the Olympics being postponed, were energised to train even harder. Most of the film was shot and put together in these very tough lockdown situations where every athlete’s video was captured on phone and then woven into the story. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the creative idea is to explore the undying spirit of our athletes.