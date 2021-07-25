On the campaign trail

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the angriest games, have not just polarised people but brands. Many are dialling down their involvement with the games. The biggest shocker was when auto major Toyota, a top sponsor, said it would not run Olympics-themed television ads in Japan during the Games. Its leadership also decided to skip the Opening Ceremony. Toyota’s action reflects the sentiments of many brands, which fear public backlash against those associating with the event as poll after poll has shown the event’s unpopularity among Japanese citizens.
Sound Mind, Sound Body
In India, Japanese sportswear major ASICS launched a campaign on July 23 showcasing its Autum Winter ’21 collection that features among others Olympians like Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, yet plays it safe. The series of three films is a generic celebration of sports, which it coyly says is “timed with the upcoming sports season.”
Featuring several athletes and youth icons, the catchy campaign builds on the brandname ASICS, derived from Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, which in Japanese translates to the brand’s belief of achieving ‘Sound Mind In A Sound Body’. The pacy campaign with the catchphrase “Play for what lies beyond” showcases how these athletes never miss out on any opportunity to challenge norms.
Unstoppable Spirit
The JSW group is going all out to back India’s Olympic contingent. It has launched a new version of its campaign ‘RuknaNahiHai’, to celebrate the undying spirit of the Indian contingent when the Olympics were postponed last year.
The campaign pays tribute to the attitude of the Indian contingent, who, instead of being dejected with the news of the Olympics being postponed, were energised to train even harder. Most of the film was shot and put together in these very tough lockdown situations where every athlete’s video was captured on phone and then woven into the story. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the creative idea is to explore the undying spirit of our athletes.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
Sporting glory1. India has sent a 127-athlete contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, its highest ever. Among them, ...
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...