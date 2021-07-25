Marketing

nuggets

Touch deprived humans

Updated on July 25, 2021

The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has examined this in a study and described how it affects people psychologically and physiologically. It says the immune system of infants might be impaired as a substantial brain activity takes place with touch.

For marketers, the report says, replicating touch holds enormous opportunity. Resorting to different senses from the past — for instance, a grandma’s kitchen candle will let you at least feel her presence. Familiarity of touch will elevate industries like beauty and wellness in the coming future.

