Touch deprived humans

The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has examined this in a study and described how it affects people psychologically and physiologically. It says the immune system of infants might be impaired as a substantial brain activity takes place with touch.

For marketers, the report says, replicating touch holds enormous opportunity. Resorting to different senses from the past — for instance, a grandma’s kitchen candle will let you at least feel her presence. Familiarity of touch will elevate industries like beauty and wellness in the coming future.