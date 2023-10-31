Fireside Ventures-backed company 10clubhomes.com is embarking on its next phase of expansion plans, with a focus on setting up exclusive retail stores in tier 2 cities in the coming quarters, according to the founder Bhavna Suresh.

Currently boasting a revenue run rate of ₹100 crore, the start-up has rebranded to consolidate its businesses under a single, strong brand, aiming to cater to the $30 billion home and kitchen industry.

In a strategic approach, 10clubhomes.com will expand its offline presence in two phases. In the first phase, it will collaborate with partners such as Wakefit and Pepperfry to establish a foothold. Subsequently, the company intends to reinforce its presence by opening flagship stores in metro cities during the second phase.

Bhavna Suresh, Founder of 10clubhomes, expressed their transition from the online marketplace to offline operations through partnerships and distributors, mirroring their approach in the online space.

The company’s expansion plans include opening 20 to 30 stores in each metro city, starting with Bengaluru. Once it stabilise in Bengaluru, its expansion will encompass cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Additionally, the start-up aims to set up standalone retail outlets in the near future, especially in tier 2 cities. They plan to adopt a shop-in-shop approach for metros while focusing on standalone stores in tier 2 cities, with an expected timeline of 1-2 years for this expansion.

Over the past two years, it has acquired a diverse product range, amassing over 8,000 SKUs, which has been streamlined into a portfolio of 200 items. These products emphasise quality, functionality, and vibrant colors, all offered at affordable prices, said the company.

