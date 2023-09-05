Access Healthcare, a provider of revenue cycle management, business process outsourcing and IT services to the US healthcare sector, will recruit over 1,500 professionals in the next two months in India.

This surge, representing approximately 6 per cent of its workforce, is attributed to acquiring new clients and expanding several ongoing contracts, says a release.

The company has around 27,000 employees globally. It supports over 5,00,000 physicians and processes over 400 million transactions per year covers over 80 specialties and manages $120 billion in claims annually, according to its website.

Cross-border recruitment

The company is hiring across the board, with positions available for experienced callers, fresh graduates for call centre roles, certified medical coders, professionals in medical billing, finance and accounting, and roles in AI and automation.

The company is also looking to hire for specialised roles such as DME subject matter experts, IP-DRG coders and AI specialists for its automation initiatives. Job opportunities are available across the company’s Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Pune, Noida and Thiruvananthapuram centres.

Access Healthcare recently inaugurated new centres in Noida and Pune.

Vardhman Jain, Founder and Vice-Chairman of Access Healthcare, in a release said the expansion underscores the company’s commitment to leading the healthcare sector into a future defined by technological excellence.

