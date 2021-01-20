Adani Green Energy arm commissions 150-MW solar power plant at Kutch

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
on Wednesday informed that its step-down subsidiary Adani Solar Energy Kutchh One Limited has commissioned 150 MWac (Mega-Watt Alternating Current) Solar Power Project in Kutch.
The commissioning of the project is three months ahead of scheduled timeline amidst Covid-19 and flood situation in Kutch, Gujarat, the company informed.
This plant has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd at ₹2.67 per kWh for 25 years.
With this commissioning, AGEL’s total operational renewable capacity grows to 3,125 MW, AGEL has a total renewable portfolio of 14,795 MW.
Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd, said, “This is third solar plant commissioned by AGEL over a span of less than a month. The trend demonstrates our sharp focus on timely project delivery and our long-term vision to achieve renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025. It also reinforces AGEL’s commitment to lead India’s transition towards a greener future through a strategic approach and operational excellence.”
The plant will be connected to the Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) that continuously monitors and analyses performance of 80+ solar and wind plants across diverse locations in India, AGEL said in a statement.
With this, AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,795 MW including 11,670 MW awarded and under implementation projects, it added.
Gujarat contributes to nearly 13 per cent of the renewable energy production in India.
The State with a generation capacity of 30 GW presents tremendous opportunities of growth in the renewable energy sector.
Capitalising on these opportunities, AGEL has commissioned 635 MW renewable energy projects in Gujarat, while projects of 4,730 MW are under implementation.
AGEL shares gained by 2.3 per cent on Wednesday early trades at ₹1,015.60 on NSE.
