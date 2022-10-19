Adani Transmissions will install smart electric meters in Mumbai's island city. The company has won the tender for the introduction of smart meters to 1.5 million Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) consumers.

The tender is worth nearly ₹1,000 crore and the smart electric meters will be installed in 24 months.

According to the BEST, which supplies electricity to Mumbai, the installation of the smart electric meters will soon begin and is targeted to be completed over the next 12 months.

Related Stories Uber, Adani Airports tie-up to deliver seamless ride experience to travellers Partnership goes live across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati and Jaipur airports READ NOW

Earlier, Adani Electricity had said it would invest ₹500 crore to install smart meters for consumers in Mumbai. In the first phase, the company is expected to install smart meters for seven lakh consumers by the end of 2023.

Cost of expenditure

"The Totex model for the smart meters has been identified that includes the total cost of expenditure over the long-term operation. Adani Transmissions will undertake the maintenance of the smart meters for seven-and-a-half years," said a senior BEST official who did not want to be named.

The smart meters will allow consumers to switch on and off their air-conditioners and other appliances through a mobile application. The meters will facilitate electronic meter readings that will not have to be done manually and electricity payments can be done through mobile.

"The smart meters installation that will start soon will assist consumers in billing efficiency and managing their home appliances while they are away," said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, of BEST.

No statement was given by Adani Electricity when contacted for a comment.

Related Stories Adani Defence to acquire aircraft maintenance player Air Works for ₹400 crore Besides the basic maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations, Adani looks to bring engine MRO to India READ NOW