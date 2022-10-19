Uber and Adani Airports Holding Limited (AAHL) have joined hands to deliver a seamless ride experience to travellers with a range of passenger focussed initiatives.

These include booking trips from conveniently located and designated Uber Pick Up zones with signages at airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Jaipur.

The partnership aims to create a seamless experience for passengers and drivers on the Uber platform as air travel gathers steam post-Covid.

As part of this, Uber launched cashless operations at Terminal 1 and 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, in the summer of 2022, becoming the first ridesharing company to offer the convenience of cashless operations to driver partners at this airport.

They now receive automatic parking stamps issued to enter and pick up riders without making any cash payments, helping increase operational efficiency. Passengers will now find wayfinding signages at Mumbai airport terminals towards Uber parking and pickup zones for easy access and discovery.

Travellers arriving at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Jaipur Airports will now have access to kiosks inside as well as outside the terminals for relevant information about getting an Uber and dedicated Uber pick up zones at convenient locations for hassle-free onward travel.

Drivers will have dedicated parking areas and the convenience of cashless payments. Additionally, these airports will deploy visible wayfinding signages for passengers towards Uber pickup zones and enhance amenities for driver-partners.

Commenting on the partnership, Abhilekh Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India South Asia, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Adani Airports, a step in line with our vision to provide integrated and elevated airport ride experience in the cities we serve.

The collaboration enables us to provide riders with more choices and best-in-class product innovations as air travel surges in India for business and leisure travellers. It’ll also hugely benefit drivers on our platform as it gives them the convenience of cashless operations while picking up and dropping off airport travellers. We plan to scale this further to three more key airports in the near future with our valued partner, AAHL.“

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings, said, “Our airports are distinctively positioned on the global air map. Air-travel fuels the aspirations of millions of inbound and outbound passengers, connecting them with an ecosystem conducive to their growth.

Keeping convenience at the forefront of our service philosophy, we work closely with our partners to innovate and create integrated solutions that understand the hassles and stresses of planning an itinerary while travelling. We are committed to ensuring a seamless, safe, and convenient travel experience at all our airports.”

As the world steers its way out of a global pandemic, the demand for air travel in India is witnessing an immense surge. According to credit rating agency ICRA, the overall passenger traffic is expected to rise to 80-85 per cent of the pre-Covid levels during FY 22-23 on the back of a strong and sharp recovery in domestic passenger traffic and the resumption of international commercial operations.