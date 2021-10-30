Adani Transmission’s Q2 standalone net loss widens to ₹21 cr

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL)'s standalone net loss widened to ₹21 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against the net loss of ₹ 4 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹67 crore for the quarter as against ₹ 0.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On consolidated basis, revenues for the quarter stood at ₹ 2,479 crore with net profit at ₹289 crore up 34.9 per cent.

Also read: ATL net profit surges in Q1

Operational consolidated EBITDA increased 15.8 per cent - year-on-year to ₹ 1,159 crore for the quarter. “Double-digit growth in consolidated revenue is on account of strong growth in both transmission and distribution segments,” said the company in a statement.

“Growth in transmission business was supported by incremental contribution from newly operational lines and recently acquired Alipurduar asset. Distribution business revenue growth was driven by higher energy sales and better collection efficiency. The growth opportunity in Transmission and Distribution business continues to be very promising,” the statement said.

Adani Transmission shares closed at ₹ 1786.85 on BSE Friday.