Adani Transmission’s Q2 standalone net loss widens to ₹21 cr

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Adani Transmission Limited (ATL)'s standalone net loss widened to ₹21 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against the net loss of ₹ 4 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹67 crore for the quarter as against ₹ 0.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
On consolidated basis, revenues for the quarter stood at ₹ 2,479 crore with net profit at ₹289 crore up 34.9 per cent.
Also read: ATL net profit surges in Q1
Operational consolidated EBITDA increased 15.8 per cent - year-on-year to ₹ 1,159 crore for the quarter. “Double-digit growth in consolidated revenue is on account of strong growth in both transmission and distribution segments,” said the company in a statement.
“Growth in transmission business was supported by incremental contribution from newly operational lines and recently acquired Alipurduar asset. Distribution business revenue growth was driven by higher energy sales and better collection efficiency. The growth opportunity in Transmission and Distribution business continues to be very promising,” the statement said.
Adani Transmission shares closed at ₹ 1786.85 on BSE Friday.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...