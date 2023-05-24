Global advertising veteran Ashish Bhasin, co-founder and advisor of RD&X Network and former CEO, APAC Dentsu, has launched a company, Bhasin Consulting Group.

The firm will provide business and leadership mentoring for founders, CEOs and company boards to enable business growth, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions, a statement added.

“It will endeavour to create advertising and media entrepreneurs and businessmen and businesswomen of global standards, a much-needed skill in these times of rapid transformation,” the company stated.

Bhasin said “There is a huge need for business and leadership mentoring for CEOs, CXOs and founders in young and growing companies with ambition. Often, while these leaders have good domain expertise, many in the advertising, marketing services, digital and media industry lack top-class business, entrepreneurship and leadership experience which is essential to grow in today’s fast-changing, complex business environment and for maximising shareholder value.”

“I have had the opportunity to successfully lead a team of 14,000 people across 18 countries, in diverse businesses and to drive organic growth as well as successfully complete 24 acquisitions across India and APAC. Many of my mentees today have founded or lead large organisations. The Bhasin Consulting Group will provide the benefit of that experience and introduce world-class best practices in this area, for the first time in India,” he added.

In the initial phase the consulting and mentorship will be directed towards select growth-oriented young companies in the advertising, marketing services, digital and media space, across geographies, the company added.

Bhasin will continue in his role at RD&X Network. The group will announce another mentee company shortly, it added.