Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (formerly known as Cadila Healthcare Ltd) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,859.5 crore for the recently concluded financial year which was up 97 per cent compared to the previous year.

The net profit received a boost from the company’s performance in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 where the profit for the quarter rose by 299 per cent to₹1,182.3 crore. The revenue from operations for the company for the fiscal stood at ₹19,547 crore — up 13 per cent over the previous year. India and US make up about 86 per cent of the Zydus Lifesciences’ revenue. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director - Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, said, “ Our relentless focus on patient centricity, operational efficiency, strategic investments, and execution of our diversified product portfolio continues to pay off, resulting in a significant improvement in profitability as well. We aspire to sustain strong performance in fiscal year 2024-25 with strong revenue growth and strive to improve EBITDA margins further from FY24 levels.” The company launched 29 new products and received approval for 46 new products (including five tentative approvals) in the US market during 2023-24.