Air India’s new A350s will have the new livery, said Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO, of Air India. He said that at least two A350s will be delivered by the end of this calendar year whereas by the end of this fiscal year, five or six are likely to be delivered.

On the sidelines of the brand launch event, Wilson said that having the new livery painted on all the aircraft will take “quite some time.” However, the new livery will “coincide with product upgradation so that there is consistency between the external and internal experience.”

The airline has spent over $400 million on refurbishment of the aircraft.

By December 2025, all the aircraft will be refurbished and have the new livery.

Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer of Air India Ltd., speaks during an unveiling event for the carrier’s rebranded look in New Delhi, India, on Thursday | Photo Credit: Prakash Singh

The new livery will take quite some time. As we get the new aircraft, especially the A350s in the next few months, it will have the new livery. We want to coincide the new livery with product upgradation so that there is consistency between the external and internal experience. Before the end of the calendar year and five or six before the end of the fiscal year.

It takes a lot of time to paint the aircraft, and some of the older aircraft will take more time to refurbish .

Speaking about the beloved Maharaja , Wilson said that the airline will continue to have the Maharaja, but it will be in the background. “The Maharaja is fitter. We have given him a slightly new look by adding the purple and gold from the logo. It will mainly be used within India, however, internationally, the Maharaja does not have a great connect. But it will continue to be in the essence, and hospitality internationally, hence it will be used in a classier version on the crockery.”

New logo

Air India launched its new logo and livery. Air India’s new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future.

Air India’s brand-new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern. It also boasts a striking new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible.